Bilawal suggests employing biosaline agriculture to address canals issue

HYDERABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed employing modern technology such as bio-saline agriculture, already being applied in Tharparkar, to address the canal issue.

Addressing a public meeting here on Friday evening Bilawal said he was not opposed to initiating agricultural projects in Cholistan and Tharparkar deserts but the two regions could not be provided water from the Indus River as all provinces in the country were already dealing with water shortage.

He offered the government that the PPP was willing to prepare a 50-year agricultural development plan with the government with consensus but in a way which did not deprive people of one region to benefit their brethren in another region.

The PPP’s Chairman expressed gratitude to the people of Umerkot district for electing the PPP’s candidate Saba Talpur in the by-polls on NA-213 on April 17.

He observed that an independent candidate supported by 17 parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other parties contested against the PPP’s candidate but still they won the bye-elections alone.

According to Bilawal, their victory had washed away all the propaganda which was being spread against the PPP and its leadership by their political opponents in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh’s President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other leaders of the party also spoke.

Bilawal concluded his speech by announcing that he would address another public meeting of his party in Sukkur district on April 25.