Bilawal, Sindh CM offer Eid prayer at Ghari Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, Apr 22 (APP): Foreign Minister and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Saturday in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others offered prayers for the solidarity, peace, and prosperity and progress stability of the country and for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman along with the Sindh CM, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro exchanged Eid greetings individually with Sindh ministers, advisors, MNAs and MPAs and each person present on the occasion at eid gah of Ghari Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Those present on the occasion were former Sindh Home Minister MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Sardar Khan Chandio, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Aijaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range, Commissioner Larkana division, SSP Larkana, DC Larkana, leaders and workers of PPP, villagers, notables of the area and others.