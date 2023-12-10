Bilawal pledges to continue struggle for human rights

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that protection and promotion of Human Rights are among the top priorities of his Party and the same will manifest in the Party’s manifesto for the upcoming general elections.

In his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Sunday, the PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ensured the protection of human rights through constitutional means as the unanimous constitution, he gifted to the nation, prescribed equal rights to every together with giving freedoms to every citizen whether Muslim or non-Muslim.

He said that the People’s government in Sindh had passed a comprehensive Human Rights Policy to ensure that every segment of the provincial government plays its role in promoting and protecting the human rights of all citizens. Likewise, the People’s government in Sindh also established and strengthened the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) under the Human Rights Department for implementation of the international human rights treaties, we have endorsed as a nation. Besides, free legal help has been provided to the poor victims of human rights abuses in Sindh.

The PPP Chairman said that all the citizens, especially the minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan, and the mechanisms have been put in place to address the violations as they occur.

“PPP is committed to secure human rights adding that atrocities against women, children, or the vulnerable segments of society won’t be tolerated under any circumstances,” he added.

He pledged that the PPP would continue its struggle for human rights as per the vision of founders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “We have established the Human Rights Cell of the Party to work for human rights in the country”, he added.