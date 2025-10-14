Bilawal pays tributes to late Rashid Rabbani

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the late Rashid Hussain Rabbani on his death anniversary, remembering him as a lifelong and devoted Jiyala who dedicated every moment of his life to the ideology of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The Chairman PPP, in his message, said that Rashid Rabbani was a symbol of loyalty, courage, and steadfastness. He added that the sacrifices and services of Rashid Rabbani will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

“He continues to inspire generations of Jiyalas who draw strength from his unwavering faith in the PPP’s struggle for democracy, equality, and social justice,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded.