Bilawal pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her brith anniversary

KARACHI, Jun 20 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first elected prime minister of the Islamic World, on the occasion of her 72nd birth anniversary, calling her an eternal symbol of courage, democracy, and hope for the people of Pakistan.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP in his message said that today, we remember not just the birth of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, but the birth of a movement — a fearless voice for the voiceless, a tireless champion of the people, and a daughter of the East whose heartbeat echoed in every corner of Pakistan.

He further said that Shaheed Benazir dedicated her life to the dream of a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Pakistan, adding that she fought for women’s rights, minority protections, the upliftment of the poor, and the restoration of democracy. “She broke the chains of fear and silenced the guns of tyranny with the strength of her words and the power of her principles,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Benazir Bhutto’s politics were rooted in compassion and conviction. He urged the nation, especially the youth, to draw inspiration from her life and rise against injustice, inequality, and extremism.

“Benazir Bhutto may have been taken from us physically, but her courage, her ideals, and her love for Pakistan are immortal. Let us honor her by building the Pakistan she dreamed of — united, just, and truly democratic.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto vowed to carry forward the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with unwavering commitment. “We, her children and her Jiyalas, are the custodians of her dream. We shall not rest until every child is in school, every woman is empowered, every citizen is treated equally, and the Constitution is supreme. Her mission lives on in every struggle we undertake for justice, dignity, and democracy,” he concluded.