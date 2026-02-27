Bilawal pays tribute to Pakistan Army for launching ‘Operation Ghazab Lil Haq’

KARACHI, Feb 27 (APP):The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for launching ‘Operation Ghazab Lil Haq’, saying that the swift and decisive response to the unprovoked attack by the Afghan Taliban has once again demonstrated Pakistan’s resolve and defensive strength in the region.

The PPP Chairman said that the Afghan authorities must refrain from acting as a proxy for hostile interests and cease policies that risk further destabilizing the region.

He added that the Kabul regime’s misguided approach left Pakistan with no option but to undertake a firm and measured response.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that from the eastern borders to the western frontiers, the Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend every inch of the homeland.

He emphasized that while Pakistan does not seek escalation or conflict, any act of aggression will be met with a resolute and befitting response.