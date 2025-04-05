32.1 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticBilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Democracy
Domestic

Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Democracy

8
- Advertisement -
LARKANA, Apr 05 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the mausoleum of the Martyrs of Democracy, ancestors Bhutto Family Graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday.
                    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the mausoleum of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He recited Fatiha (prayers) at the mausoleum of the Daughter of the East, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
                       Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid flowers at the mausoleums of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shah Nawaz Bhutto.
                        He also visited the mausoleums of the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and Begum Ameer Bhutto.
                       Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Martyrs of Democracy.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan