Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met at Zardari House Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting covered a range of issues including the province’s political situation, law and order, the recent attack in Bannu, tensions in Kurram district, agricultural and local development, and other key matters.

Governor Kundi briefed Bilawal on various issues, including the agricultural and local governance convention held at the Governor House, and the rehabilitation efforts for the victims in Kurram district.

He also informed the PPP Chairman about the terrorist activities in KP, stressing the need for a coordinated and effective strategy to tackle the growing threat.

Kundi emphasized the importance of all institutions working together to ensure peace and provide a safe environment for the people of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep concern over the escalating terrorist incidents, asserting that the PPP would not allow terrorists to disrupt public peace and security.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to taking all necessary steps to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting peace in KP.

The discussion also focused on the rehabilitation and aid activities for the affected families in Kurram, with Governor Kundi highlighting the active role of the Red Crescent in providing essential medical assistance, food, tents, and other relief supplies.

Kundi commended the organization’s efforts and assured that the affected people would not be left alone during this difficult time.

Additionally, Governor Kundi briefed Bilawal on the agricultural and local governance convention at the Governor House, aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector and local systems to better serve the public.

He mentioned that farmers and local representatives were grateful for the platform provided by PPP to address issues with the provincial government.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated the PPP’s commitment to the welfare of the people, saying that the party would work closely with the federal government to implement development projects in KP.

The meeting also touched upon the national political landscape and future strategies, with both leaders agreeing that all resources should be utilized to ensure lasting peace, development, and public welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.