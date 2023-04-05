Bilawal inaugurates Pakistan’s first Lung Transplant Unit at Gambat

GAMBAT(Khairpur), Apr 05 (APP):The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first Lung Transplant Unit and the country’s first Health City and Medicine Unit at Gambat in Khairpur district.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of new projects at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Science, Gambat, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Sindh government has built a world-class medical infrastructure, which is far ahead of other provinces.



He said that Gambat Institute is not a provincial but truly a national institution, where patients from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, besides other provinces, also come for free of cost treatment.



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the people wouldn’t have to go to India for expensive treatment of kidney and liver because the treatment is now available in Gambat.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if the political parties were given space and instead of the politics of hatred, division and abuse, competition was based on the politics of delivery, ideology and manifesto, then it would be useful for the country and the nation. Powerful class has played with every generation here.



Giving historical references, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was going to make the country a world power and during his time, there was a Pakistan that was ahead of the world.



He said that when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the Prime Minister, the Prime Ministers and Presidents of the world used to follow the Pakistani Premier and even the personalities like Hillary Clinton also stood in a queue to get a glimpse of her.



The PPP chairman said that President Asif Ali Zardari was the most powerful civilian President of the country, but he gave all his powers to the Parliament.



Today we see that the Chief Justice is not ready to share his powers with his brother judges. He further said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the milestone of Pakistan’s economy, was initiated by President Zardari. After presenting the historical background, the PPP Chairman asked what was given to him in response to all these services?.



In response to this question, he said that the same courts sentenced the Quaid-e-Awam to death and till today no judge was ready to do justice to Quaid-e-Awam. They give lectures to whole of Pakistan about who is corrupt and who is the Sicilian mafia. Here they come to our Larkano and slap the judge.



He said that after the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and myself went to the same courts and applied that I am the grandson of the Quaid-e-Awam and I want to be a part of the pending Presidential reference before you and you should hear the case. Till date, no judge has heard the case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.



The Foreign Minister pointed out that when the present Chief Justice was the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, he had ordered the construction of Kalabagh Dam, ignoring the rights of small provinces.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also martyred, but the judges who ruled the country in collaboration with dictators did not give justice. Today everyone, including the former establishment, admits that they imposed Imran Khan on the nation in an unconstitutional way, an ugly spot on the Constitution and democracy.

Did the same judges not see anything at that time? When Faryal Talpur was picked up from the hospital bed and imprisoned in jail, where were the suo moto powers at that time? Why there was no suo moto notice even when Imran Khan was using ISI to form his government and pass the budget?



The PPP chairman warned that the battle for Takhat-e-Lahore could sink the entire country.



He said that I have never used harsh words for not giving justice to the case of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto or the judicial murder of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the hope that they might think for themselves. But now I understand that if we do politics by being polite, our next three generations will continue to demand justice for Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he added.



Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP is a democratic and ideological party, and does the politics of the manifesto, but we will not hide it now.



He said that if a few people in an institution are stubborn that they want to play politics, than be prepared. We know how politics is done and will respond to every undemocratic attack. We know that the plan to make Pakistan one unit, to roll back the 18th Amendment, and to take away the rights of the provinces because those who imposed on us the selected and love the same doctrine are still present in the institutions and promoting him. While playing neutral-neutral, these elements were plotting for his Khan, adding that we are ready to expose the whole conspiracy of this group before the people of Pakistan.



The PPP Chairman directed the Sindh Chief Minister that the Sindh government should continue its responsibilities and work under its public mandate adding that he himself will sit in Lahore and respond to the undemocratic forces and puppets.



Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Director GIMS Captain(Rtd.) Dr. Abdul Rahim Bhatti also spoke on the occasion.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Shah, former Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, MNA Syeda Nafisa Shah, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Professors, Doctors, MNAs MPAs and other leaders were also present on this occasion.