Bilawal grieves over death of Prof. Shahida Qazi

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Professor Shahida Qazi.

In a condolence message here, he said that late Shahida Qazi played an important role in eradicating gender discrimination in Pakistani journalism.

He said that the deceased had valuable services in the field of teaching.

Bilawal said that being the first woman reporter of Pakistan, the late Qazi opened doors for the woman in the field of journalism.

He prayed for her higher place in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.