Bilawal gifts Sukkur citizens on Benazir Bhutto’s 72nd Birthday

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jun 21 (APP): On the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 72nd birthday, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is gifting the citizens of Sukkur a major development project. The foundation stone of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Flyover at Gadani Phatak will be laid by Sindh Government spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh today.

This project is not just a developmental scheme, but a beacon of hope for Sukkur’s bright future. The project is being undertaken on the special directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to gift the people of Sukkur on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 72nd birthday.

The flyover, costing Rs 1.5 billion, will be completed within 18 months. It will connect two tehsils of Sukkur city and benefit approximately 300,000 citizens directly. The project includes the construction of a 700-foot-long and 40-foot-wide flyover from PTCL Exchange to Gudani Phatak, along with the development of 3.8 km of modern roads.

The project also includes the construction of 60-foot-wide roads from Gudani Phatak to Bhoosa Line Chowk, 40-foot-wide roads from Namaish Chowk to Qureshi Goth, and other road development works. These roads and flyover will bring development to backward areas like Bhosa Line, Micro Colony, and Qureshi Goth.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh stated that this project is a dream come true for the people of Sukkur, especially those living in Qureshi Goth and Old Sukkur.