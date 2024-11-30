Bilawal felicitates workers, supporters on PPP’s 57th foundation day

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 30 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to party workers, supporters, and the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Peoples Party’s foundation day, celebrating 57 years of unwavering dedication to democracy and social justice.

He highlighted the enduring legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who founded the PPP on November 30, 1967, to establish an egalitarian society rooted in equality, human rights, and economic prosperity.

He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the PPP’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history.

Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first democratic constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens.

It was also Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, cementing the country’s defence capabilities.

The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labor rights, and education, and laid the foundation for social progress.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts to develop cruise missile technology.

During President Asif Ali Zardari’s first tenure, the PPP government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to equity by solidifying provincial autonomy through the landmark 18th Amendment and launching the transformative Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This lifeline has since uplifted millions of underprivileged citizens.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been the voice of the marginalized, the defender of workers’ and peasants’ rights, and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women and minorities. Since its inception, the PPP has remained steadfast in its mission to create a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He commended the resilience and loyalty of PPP workers, calling them the backbone of the party’s enduring strength and success.

Reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to its foundational ideals, he vowed to continue the fight against oppression, inequality, and injustice.

“As we celebrate this historic day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the party’s principles and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Together, we will fulfil the vision of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan,” the Chairman added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged party members and supporters to celebrate Foundation Day with enthusiasm and unity, honouring the sacrifices of those, who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and freedom.