KARACHI, Oct 01 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned an attack on police by terrorists in Mianwali.

Bilawal lauded the policemen for fighting bravely.

He said that the terrorists and their patrons should be brought to justice.

He said that terrorists were the enemies of the earth and the nation.

He also expressed his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family of the martyred police officer.