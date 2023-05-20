Bilawal condemns attack on Balochistan check-post

KARACHI, May 20 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned an attack on a check-post of the security forces in Balochistan Saturday.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three soldiers in the attack.

The PPP Chairman condoled with the bereaved family members and said that his heart went out to them.

He said that the sacrifices of the soldiers for the country were exemplary.

He also paid tribute to the soldiers and said that those, who challenge the writ of the state would be dealt with iron hands.