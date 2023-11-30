Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

QUETTA, Nov 30 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday, calling for an end to political hatred and divisions, said a new era of politics should be initiated to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing a public gathering on the PPP’s 56th Foundation Day (Youm-e-Tasees), the former foreign minister stressed the importance of introducing a ‘People’s Charter of Economy’ for empowering the citizens financially to combat high prices and inflation currently affecting the entire nation.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed the resolve that after voted to power in the upcoming elections, the PPP would further expand the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to the unemployed youth by launching Benazir Youth Cards.

For farmers, Kissan Cards would be introduced wit the aim to make the agricultural sector, which serves as the backbone of the country’s economy, more self-sufficient, he added.

Furthermore, he committed to introducing the Benazir Mazdoor Card.

He said the former Sindh government provided free medical facilities, particularly for heart patients in the province, and that free treatment plan would be extended to the residents of every district of Balochistan.

Additionally, complimentary cardiovascular treatment services would be introduced in Quetta, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed the hope that the next chief minister of Balochistan would be from the PPP. He commended the sacrifices made by the people of of the province in their resistance against dictatorship.

The PPP chairman pledged to uphold the Constitution of the country, emphasizing that he would not budge from this commitment whether he was in the government or in the opposition.

The PPP’s founder (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto) had given the country its constitution, and now it was the party’s responsibility to safeguard it, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto asserted that the PPP was the only party which safeguarded the interests and rights of the poor in true sense, which distinguished it from other parties which mostly catered to the elite class.

He emphasized that adhering to the ideology of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the key to addressing the challenges and concerns of the people.

The challenges faced by the country were inflation, unemployment, and escalating prices, and the party was actively engaged in addressing them, he added.

Bilawal recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had transformed the country’s political landscape by empowering the marginalized segments such as laborers and peasants. He had instilled hope among the youth.

Likewise, he said, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto faced the hardships imposed by two dictators, ultimately sacrificing her life while defending the rights of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto also highlighted the accomplishments of former president Asif Ali Zardari, including reinstatement of the Parliament’s powers, empowering provinces through the 18th Constitutional Amendment, initiating projects like Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan, and spearheading initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), BISP, and the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

He said during the first year of the PPP’s last government, Pakistan had exported wheat, rice, and sugar.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that Balochistan should be given priority and concerns of its people should be addressed.

He urged the people of Balochistan, particularly the youth to support Bilawal Bhutto.

Asif Zardari expressed the belief that a genuine leadership was pivotal for steering a nation towards prosperity, saying Bilawal as the youngest foreign minister had established his distinct identity as a national leader.