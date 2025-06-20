Bilawal Bhutto represented Pakistan’s stance on global stage vigorously: Sharjeel

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 20 (APP): Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that Pakistan’s brave Armed Forces were fighting the eny on one front while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari simultaneously and vigorously representing Pakistan’s stance on the global stage.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s arrival at Karachi Airport, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clearly and forcefully presented Pakistan’s stance at every international forum, including the United States, the United Kingdom and European countries.

Memon said today, the world regards Pakistan’s green passport with respect. He conveyed that Pakistan is a peaceful nation and is at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism.

He added that India unjustly imposed war on Pakistan, even though Pakistan did not desire conflict. Pakistan repeatedly demanded concrete evidence from India on the Kashmir issue, but India failed to provide any, yet continued its aggression.

He said that Pakistan’s army, air force, navy, federal and provincial governments, political parties, and the youth on social media all demonstrated unity and gave a befitting response to India. He added that today, India stands embarrassed on the global stage, and the determination with which Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has raised and defended the Kashmir issue is unmatched in recent history.

Sharjeel Memon said that we can proudly state that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear power, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto provided the country with missile technology, achievements that have made Pakistan’s defense invincible and ensure that no enemy dares to cast an evil eye on the nation.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the only political party whose three generations have played a historic role in the service, sacrifice, and defense of the country, making its strength and resilience unmatched.