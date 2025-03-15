Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept’s job portal app

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 14 (APP): Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the “I Work for Sindh dot com” app, developed by the Information Department of the Government of Sindh to support unemployed youth.

The inauguration ceremony was held here at the Chief Minister’s House, and was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, spokespersons, members of the business community, social media activists, and individuals from various other fields.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that following the Jaffar Express hijacking, Pakistan’s security forces bravely defeated the terrorists, for which he paid tribute to the Pakistan Army. He emphasized that a determined struggle will be waged against religious extremism and terrorism and reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to public welfare projects.

He stated that a clear stance has been taken in the National Assembly regarding the issue of new canals and that the people of Sindh seek greater employment opportunities. However, due to the limited availability of government jobs, the government will now focus on creating opportunities for direct employment. He added that, in addition to providing houses to flood victims, ownership rights are also being granted to women to help them achieve financial stability.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the private sector plays a key role in job creation and encouraged its participation in this platform to provide employment opportunities for the skilled youth of Sindh.

He added that the PPP Youth Wing and PSF will launch a promotional campaign for the app to ensure that as many young people as possible can benefit from it. He also shared the good news that the people of Sindh will now have the opportunity to pursue education at major universities worldwide, including Oxford. He noted that inflation is decreasing, which is a positive development, and emphasized the government’s commitment to maximizing the use of modern technology.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the Sindh government has launched a job portal, allowing the province’s youth to register themselves. He explained that this platform will connect job providers and job seekers in one place, helping to accelerate the province’s development.

He urged all job providers and job seekers to register on the portal as extensively as possible. The chief minister added that job advertisements for grades one to four will also be posted on the portal, while jobs for grades five to fifteen will be allocated through IBA to ensure complete transparency.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 65 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, which is why the Sindh government has introduced this job portal. He explained that through this app, both educated and skilled individuals will be able to upload their CVs, enabling them to find employment opportunities that match their abilities.