Bilawal Bhutto felicitates nation on Independence Day

KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended heartiest felicitations to the nation on its 78th Independence Day, reaffirming his unwavering resolve to intensify the struggle for eliminating unemployment, inflation, poverty, and all forms of discrimination.

He vowed that no compromise will ever be made on democratic stability, the sanctity of the 1973 Constitution, or Pakistan’s unassailable defence and sovereignty.

According to the press release issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell, Chairman PPP said in his message that this day is a reminder of the resilience, unity, and unyielding spirit of our people. “In 1947, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, our forefathers achieved what many thought impossible — a free and sovereign Pakistan. Their dream was a country where every citizen, regardless of religion, caste, gender, or creed, would live with dignity, equality, and justice,” he added.

“On this Independence Day, I call upon every Pakistani, especially our youth, to rise above divisions, reject hate and intolerance, and work together for a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.”

Chairman reminded the nation that freedom is not a gift preserved in history, but a duty that must be renewed every day.

“Let us honour our past by building a future worthy of the sacrifices that gave us this homeland. May Pakistan always stand tall among the nations of the world — strong in unity and rich in compassion.”