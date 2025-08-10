Bilawal Bhutto felicitates minority community on National Day for Minorities

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 10 (APP): Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended his profound respect and warmest felicitations to the minority communities of Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day of Minorities, to be observed on August 11.

He reaffirmed that the true strength and beauty of Pakistan lie in its rich diversity, and that the rights, dignity, and safety of minorities remain an unshakable pillar of the country’s democratic vision.

Chairman PPP said in his message on National Minority Day, this day is not merely a ceremonial occasion, but a solemn reaffirmation of the promise made by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that people of all faiths in Pakistan would enjoy equal rights, complete freedom, and full security.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the minority citizens have made invaluable contributions to the progress of our beloved homeland — serving with distinction in the armed forces, excelling in education, advancing healthcare, driving business, and leading in public service.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP has always been a steadfast advocate for an inclusive Pakistan — a nation where justice, equality, and mutual respect transcend religious, ethnic, or cultural divides. He said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the architect of the country’s unanimously adopted 1973 Constitution, ensured the guarantee of equal rights to all citizens.

He added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whether in government or opposition, consistently championed the protection, welfare, and progress of minority communities.

He also lauded President Asif Ali Zardari for declaring August 11 as the National Day of Minorities during his previous tenure, recognizing the invaluable role minorities play in Pakistan’s nationhood.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the nation to reject intolerance, prejudice, and discrimination in all its forms, and instead embrace the ideals of coexistence and compassion.