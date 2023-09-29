Bilawal, Asif condemn loss of lives in Mastung blast

KARACHI, Sep 29 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday condemned the blast in Mastung and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives.

Bilawal and Asif Zardari, in their separate messages issued here, expressed sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Bilawal said that killing innocent people was a heinous incident of terrorism and that the perpetrators of the blast should be sentenced with severe punishment.