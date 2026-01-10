Bilal reviews progress on RDA development projects

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 10 (APP): Punjab Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin on Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to review progress on major ongoing and upcoming development projects in the city.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza briefed the minister on key initiatives including the Rawalpindi Ring Road, widening of Murree Road, construction of an underpass at Double Road, and development of four modern parking plazas. Two of the plazas will be built near Kachehry Chowk, while the remaining two will be established on Jinnah Road in Raja Bazaar, providing a combined parking capacity of over 5,000 vehicles to help ease traffic congestion.

Following the briefing, the Provincial Minister visited the Banth Interchange of the Ring Road project to inspect its progress. The DG informed him that 78 per cent of the project had been completed and expressed confidence that it would become fully operational by March 2026.

She said the Ring Road, once completed, would enhance connectivity between different parts of the city and promote economic growth. She added that RDA was working in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, strictly adhering to safety protocols, and had issued clear instructions for timely and efficient completion.

Appreciating RDA’s performance, the Provincial Housing Minister directed that all urban development and public facilitation projects be completed within their stipulated timelines. He said the Housing Department was focusing on low-cost housing schemes, improving urban infrastructure, and ensuring the provision of essential civic facilities.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Raja Abdul Haneef Advocate, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas Chaudhry, Raja Saghir and Mohsin Ayub Khan, among others, attended the meeting.