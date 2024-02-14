Best schoolteachers honoured

SIALKOT, Feb 14 (APP):Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammed Zulqarnain, a special function was organised in honour of the best secondary/elementary schoolteachers, who are teaching in government high schools of Sialkot district.

The DC awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 each to top eight teachers of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Math, English, Urdu and Arts subjects based on board exams.

The deputy commissioner said a teacher is the architect of any nation or society; he enlightens people with civilisation, ethics and social values. A teacher is the backbone of a healthy and prosperous society.

He said that teachers have to focus all their attention on promoting education and restore their status in the society.

The DC directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar to nominate teachers with the best performance at higher secondary, elementary and primary level for appreciation certificates and cash prizes and there should be no delay in this regard. He said services of teachers were unforgettable and today’s ceremony was an acknowledgment of their services.

Teachers who received certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were SSH Chemistry Alia Sarfraz and SSS Physics Sabahat Sajjad of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town, SST Computer Science Muhammed Faisal Nazir of Government High School Daska, SST Math Adeel Javed, SSS English Muhammad Rashid, SST (Arts) Waheed Ashraf and SST Science Mudassar Hussain and EST Urdu Ziaullah Khan of Government High School No. 1 Pasrur.

DEO Secondary Education Malik Ullah Dad, Principal Hajra Sarwat, System Network Administrator Hafiz Zaheer also participated in the event.