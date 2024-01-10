Besant Hall Culture Centre to hold literary evening on Jan 12

HYDERABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Besant Hall Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Endowment Fund Trust will pay tribute to renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on his birthday on 12th January.

Director Besant Hall Cultural Centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that famous intellectuals Ambreen Habib, Rizwan Siddiqui and Dr. Fatima Hussain will express their views on the personality, life and poetic contribution of Ahmed Faraz.

On this occasion, unseen interviews of Ahmed Faraz will be screened while famous Ghazals to be recited.