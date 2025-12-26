Benazir’s vision of democracy still alive, says Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Friday, said that December 27 is a tragic yet resolute day in Pakistan’s history.

Hd that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was not only Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister but also the world’s first Muslim woman to hold the office, who made unparalleled sacrifices for democracy, the Constitution, supremacy of the people and women’s rights.

The Governor said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equal rights, provinces are empowered, and terrorism, extremism and dictatorship are eliminated.

He added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are particularly aware of her sincere efforts to end deprivation in the province, establish peace and create opportunities for development.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always drawn strength from the sacrifices of its martyrs. Even after the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, the party did not abandon the democratic struggle but carried forward her thoughts and ideology with renewed determination.

He further said that today Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the true custodian of his mother’s vision and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s philosophy. As a young leader, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as a strong voice for democracy, constitutional supremacy, a strong federation and provincial rights. Under his leadership, the Pakistan Peoples Party continues its mission of people-centric politics, economic justice and social equality.

The Governor said that the ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remains alive and the Pakistan Peoples Party is ready to make every sacrifice to ensure its continuity. He added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regard the PPP as a symbol of hope, resistance and democratic struggle.

Faisal Karim Kundi concluded by saying that the sacrifice of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto teaches the nation never to let the flame of democracy fade.

He reaffirmed the resolve to fulfill her mission and continue the struggle for a strong, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.