Benazir Shaheed’s 18th death anniversary preparations

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 26 (APP): Rawalpindi is set to observe the 18th anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27 with a dedicated commemoration at Liaqat Bagh, the site of her assassination in 2007.

The Pakistan People’s Party’s city leadership, along with party workers from across the area, will participate in the event featuring floral tributes, prayers, and reflections on her life and sacrifices. All arrangements in this regard ahs been completed.

Prominent figures including Amir Fida Paracha, a veteran PPP leader and former city president who has long been active in Rawalpindi’s party chapter, and Ch. Zumurd Khan a longstanding senior party associate are expected to address the gathering.

On this day, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide bomb attack while addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, which claimed her life.

Benazir Bhutto served as Pakistan’s first female prime minister from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996, becoming the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation through democratic elections.

Her legacy continues to inspire efforts toward a progressive Pakistan.