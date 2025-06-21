Benazir Bhutto’s 72nd birth anniversary observed

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 21 (APP): The 72nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was marked with due respect and reverence at Katarian Market here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a visionary leader of the world and a symbol of democracy.

“Mohtarma was a democratic institution for the students of politics throughout the world. She was the only internationally renowned and recognized Muslim leader who was awarded many international awards and degrees.”

Benazir sacrificed her life for strengthening democracy in the country and fought for the rights of people till her last breath, he added.

Former Managing Director of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Amir Fida Paracha, City President Kamran Hussain Raja, Malik Khalid Boby and others were present.

A cake was also cut on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the People’s Lawyers Forum also organized a cake-cutting ceremony at the District Court Rawalpindi and paid tributes to the former Prime Minister.