Benazir Bhutto: A champion of democracy, a harbinger of peace remembered on her 16th death anniversary

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the first women Prime Minister of the Muslim world and twice premier of Pakistan, was paid rich tributes by political leaders and academia for her great services for democracy and political empowerment of the people on her 16th death anniversary observed with great admiration here on Wednesday.

“The sweet memories of charismatic leader Benazir Bhutto, who attained the distinction of being the first elected women Prime Minister of the Muslim world and twice premier of Pakistan, are still alive in the hearts and minds of the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who remembered her as true champion of democracy, a role model and harbinger of peace,” said Sardar Ali Khan, former senator and PPP leader while talking to APP.

Like other provinces, the people, politicians, civil society, lawyers, human rights activists and workers of Pakistan People Party in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have paid glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her death anniversary observed with great respect and admiration in all districts of KP.

Besides collective prayers, Quran Khwani and condolence references were also held by PPP workers in all districts of KP where speakers paid glowing tributes to her political and democratic services besides sacrifices for the nation.

On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after addressing a mammoth election rally at historic Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi that left the entire nation in an endless mourning and deep shock.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, 54, was one of the very few international stature personalities, who embraced martyrdom while being surrounded by a sea of supporters outside Liaquat Bagh and immortalized forever.

A leader of great quality of head and hearts with a taste of political know-how, Benazir Bhutto had left a luxurious life and came to Pakistan after an exile on October 18, 2007, with an aim to rid the country of dictatorship and put it on path of democracy, peace and development.

“Despite severe threats to her life, the daughter of one of Pakistan’s most charismatic politicians and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had followed the rich tradition of her illustrious family and did not flee danger, but instead embraced martyrdom by not bowing to pessimists and dictatorial forces,” said Sardar Ali.

On October 18, 2007, when she arrived at Karachi from Dubai, hundreds of thousands of her supporters from across Pakistan thronged the port city to welcome her beloved leader.

“Even the deadly explosion at Karsaz Karachi’s rally where about 140 people were killed and more than 450 wounded could not deter her from political struggle as the celebrated leader knew that only democracy was a remedy to the topsy-turvy setup of the country, elimination of terrorism, solutions of economic and peoples’ problems at that time,” he said.

“Death was meaningless for Benazir Bhutto Shaheed as she came to Pakistan for the socioeconomic emancipation of poor and underprivileged, revival of genuine democracy and peace in the country despite severe threats to her life and was imortalized while staying among people outside Liaquat Bagh,” said Malik Azmat, former Minister of State while talking to APP.

“BB Shaheed lived for people and died for them,” he said, adding Benazir Bhutto always thought about the welfare of 240 million Pakistanis being an international leader and openly condemned terrorism that cost her life.”

He said Benazir Bhutto was martyred when she tried to restore genuine democracy and peace in Pakistan besides bringing Muslim countries and the West closer. Azmat said the imperialists and inimical forces removed her from the political scene in a bid to destabilize Pakistan and keep people backward.

“Benazir Bhutto Shaheed loved Islam from the core of her heart and had a great regard for eastern values and culture. In spite of her education in top universities and colleges of the west and two-times elected former PM, she upheld the eastern traditions and did not deviate from the Islamic teachings,” he said.

“Benazir Bhutto proved her claim to be the “Daughter of the East” as she always covered her head with her traditional white headscarf and never shook hand with any dignitary, which spoke of her great love for Islam.” He said even the opponents and critics believe that the country had never produced the leaders that matched Bhuttos politcal acumen and democratic struggle.

Hamza Khan, PMLN Nowshera President said Benazir Bhutto’s thinking was democratic and progressive as she wanted to strengthen democracy in Pakistan. He said BB kept the torch of democracy alive by shedding her blood at Liaquat Bagh.

Professor Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that Benazir Bhutto’s assassination was a great loss to the country as she was the identity of Pakistan. He said her assassination had saddened entire progressive and democratic leaders in the world.

He said forces loyal to democracy should now learned that wrangling between the political parties would only strengthen hands of anti democratic forces and that our parliamentary history was replete with such happenings as evident of the murder of first prime minister Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi in 1951.

Senator Sardar Ali said that ‘Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat’ considered KP as her second home and loved Pasthuns as she knew that they had greatly suffered during the war on terror.

“On December 1, 2007, when she came to Peshawar during her election campaign amid “Geye Bhutto and Long Live Benazir” full throated slogans from hundreds of thousands of PPP supporters, BB said, I seek your help and cooperation to turn this land of Pashtuns into a peaceful zone. “I appeal to you not to fall into the trap of those, who believe in violence and extremism. Reject those who want to form their government at gunpoint. I ask my Pashtun brothers to come forward for peace and support the People’s Party.”

He said Benazir Bhutto was very keen in renaming NWFP, provincial autonomy to smaller federating units and setting up of trade activities with regional countries on the pattern of European Union, adding BB’s wishes were later materialized by PPP led Govt.

Senator Sardar Ali said Pakhtoons strongly believed that she was martyred under a well thought out plan to keep land of Pukhtoons backward, illiterate and deprived of their rights.

“Had BB been alive today, the destiny of the Pakhtoon nation would have definitely been changed as she was earnestly working for fulfillment of the wishes and dreams of her illustrious father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had special attachment with Pakhtoons.”

He said Benazir’s martyrdom had weakened dictatorship and restored genuine democracy in the country, adding BB has advocated for political, social and economic empowerment of KP people and always laid great emphasis on their education, poverty alleviation and establishment of industries-education institutes linkages to provide jobs to the unemployed and fresh graduates.

He said people’s confidence in the anti-polio vaccination program was restored in KP after Benazir Bhutto Shaheed administered anti-polio drops to her daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in 1994, which dispelled all doubts against the vaccine.

He said a polio-free Pakistan was the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and all governments in Pakistan since the launch of polio eradication campaign were making determined efforts to rid the country of poliovirus.

He said though Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was not among us today; however, her guiding principles, matchless thoughts and vision were a great source of inspiration for people, political workers and future generations to take the country to new heights of progress and development.

The experts said BB Shaheed laid down life for democracy and urged the nation to get unite for general election 2024 and exercise right of franchise wisely to take the country out of existing challenges.

