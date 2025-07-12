Bell of Hope a platform for immediate solution to public problems: Governor

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 12 (APP):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while giving a special message on the occasion of International Day of Hope, has said that Hope Day reminds us that after every darkness, light definitely comes.

The Sindh Governor said that the Bell of Hope installed at the Governor House is a platform that is working on a daily basis for immediate solutions to public problems.

He described it as a practical example of hope in the hearts of the people. He described this day as a means of promoting philanthropy, compassion and mutual solidarity and said we should not just talk about hope, but keep hope alive with practical steps.

The Governor clarified that the main objective of the Hope Bell is to provide direct access to the people and provide immediate relief. He said that social harmony and mutual sympathy are the real path to hope.