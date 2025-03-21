Begging racket busted, 2 ‘contractors’, 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP): The Cantt Police in a major crackdown against professional beggars on Friday busted a begging mafia racket arresting two ‘contractors’ and 47 beggars.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the beggars, including men and women of all ages, were taken into custody in raids on various hotels, inns and plazas.

The arrested beggars included 14 women, 31 men and two transgenders, the spokesman said.

He said the two contractors were running the begging network in an organized manner. They used to bring people from Lahore, Ferozwala, Borewala and D G Khan to beg in Rawalpindi.

The spokesman further said the contractors would drop the beggars at a specific point in their transport. The beggars used to target citizens, especially families and women, in markets and other public places.

He said there were reports of professional beggars being involved in crimes, including robbery, theft, drug trafficking.

They stole or snatch women’s purses, mobile phones and valuables from vehicles, he added.

The network, the spokesman said, was also involved in using minor children for begging.

He said the beggars ”disrupt traffic in busy markets and roads, and cause inconvenience to the citizens”.

It may be mentioned that some 11 beggars were arrested from New Town, three from Bani and one each from Waris Khan and Ratta Amral during the crackdown in other areas of the city on Thursday.

The decision to launch a major crackdown against beggars and their networks was taken in a joint meeting of the police and district administration on Thursday.