Saturday, December 27, 2025
BCFR delegation calls on Chinese Consul General in Karachi

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):A delegation of the Balochistan Council on Foreign Relations (BCFR) and Team Balochistan met with Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong during a dinner meeting at the Chinese Consulate here the other day.
The delegation, comprising of prominent personalities Changgaiz Hussain Khan, Muhammad Khan, and Ahmad Khan, discussed strengthening Pakistan–China relations through social welfare initiatives, academic cooperation, and an upcoming seminar on bilateral friendship. Both sides emphasized youth development, women empowerment, and the use of Chinese technological expertise in Balochistan.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs, reaffirming mutual commitment to continued cooperation and friendship.
