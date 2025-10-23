BBoIT holds meeting regarding establishment of BFC

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 23 (APP): A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, regarding the establishment of the Balochistan Business Facilitation Center (BFC) on the directive of Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan.

Representatives from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the Business Facilitation Centre Islamabad, CEO of the Balochistan Board of Investment Qaim Lashari, and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

Representatives of the Punjab IT Board shared their experiences and expertise regarding the establishment of business facilitation and digital governance systems in Punjab.

The meeting held detailed discussions on the possibilities of technical cooperation, digital integration, and exchange of information for setting up the Business Facilitation Centre in Balochistan.

On this occasion, Bilal Khan Kakar stated that the Government of Balochistan is committed to digitizing and simplifying business services to provide a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly environment.

He added that the Balochistan Business Facilitation Centre would serve as a one-stop platform for investors and the business community, where business registration, licensing, and other related services would be available in one place.

He further said that the provincial government is determined to establish this centre at the earliest to ensure ease of doing business, promotion of investment, and sustainable economic development in the province.