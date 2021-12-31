Battle of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 War’s Golden Jubilee held at Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Dec 31 (APP):A special ceremony was held on Friday to commemorate Golden Jubilee of Battle of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 War at Rawalpindi.

The event was attended by Veterans of Chhamb Operation who shared their combat experiences in the face of extremely challenging conditions, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza during his address on the occasion, paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis (soldiers returned with honour from War) of Chhamb and lauded the courage and resolve of all ranks who participated in one of the most daring operations undertaken by Pakistan Army.