Batagram police arrest suspect, ice drugs

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP): Batgram police in Charsadda district here Thursday carried out a successful operation, arresting one suspect and recovering ice (crystal meth).

On the directions of District Police Chief Charsadda, Muhammad Waqas Khan, operations against drugs are ongoing throughout the district.

DSP Shabqadar Riaz Khan and SHO Batgram police station Zulfiqar Ali Khan alongwith police party conducted a successful operation, arresting one suspect and recovering 980 grams of ice. A case has been registered against the suspect, and further investigation is in progress.