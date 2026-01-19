Basant: decision to conduct surveillance with drones, modern cameras

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):To ensure public safety during Basant in the city, the Safe Cities Authority Lahore

has finalized special arrangements and modern drone cameras have been deployed

across the city.

According to Safe City official sources, 30 modern surveillance cameras have been installed

at various important locations in Lahore to monitor Basant activities.

Each of the six divisions of the city will be monitored by five drone cameras, so that effective

coverage of all major areas can be ensured.

Officials said that the deployed drones are equipped with night vision technology and these

drones will remain active across Lahore for all three days of Basant celebrations.

Police will also take steps to identify violations and maintain law and order through drone

surveillance.

In addition, Safe Cities Authority staff have been assigned additional surveillance responsibilities.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to report any violations on police helpline 15.