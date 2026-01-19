Monday, January 19, 2026
Basant: decision to conduct surveillance with drones, modern cameras

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):To ensure public safety during Basant in the city, the Safe Cities Authority Lahore
has finalized special arrangements and modern drone cameras have been deployed
across the city.
According to Safe City official sources, 30 modern surveillance cameras have been installed
at various important locations in Lahore to monitor Basant activities.
Each of the six divisions of the city will be monitored by five drone cameras, so that effective
coverage of all major areas can be ensured.
Officials said that the deployed drones are equipped with night vision technology and these
drones will remain active across Lahore for all three days of Basant celebrations.
Police will also take steps to identify violations and maintain law and order through drone
surveillance.
In addition, Safe Cities Authority staff have been assigned additional surveillance responsibilities.
Authorities have appealed to citizens to report any violations on police helpline 15.
