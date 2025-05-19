Barrister Arslan Sheikh welcomes Bilawal Bhutto’s diplomatic appointment

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, May 19 (APP):The Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, has welcomed the appointment of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as the head of a diplomatic delegation by the Prime Minister.

In a statement on Monday, Barrister Arslan Sheikh said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already demonstrated exceptional diplomatic skills during his tenure as Foreign Minister. He praised the Prime Minister’s decision, calling it a positive and encouraging step to entrust Bilawal Bhutto with a leading diplomatic role at the global level.

Barrister Arslan Sheikh highlighted Bilawal Bhutto’s effective representation of Pakistan’s stance during recent tensions with India and his efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with the international community.