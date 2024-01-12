Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to students

KARACHI, Jan 12 (APP): The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the School Education Department to ensure that both hard and soft copies of textbooks are provided to students for online studying. We are in a digital age where children prefer digital content over hard copies and carrying them around, he added.

This he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of the website of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mirpurkhas at CM House here Friday. Secretary U&B Noor Ahmad Samoo, Chairman Mirpurkhas Board Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Board Anisudddin, Controller of Examination Anwar Aleem and others were also present.

In a simple ceremony, the chief minister punched the key to the computer and launched the website of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mirpurkhas.

The Chairman Mirpurkhas Board Zulfiqar Shah, while briefing the CM about the key achievements of the website, said that it would offer an online Enrolment facility / Enrolment Cards, examination forms and Roll Number Slips.

The website will also offer online affiliation facilities, Real-time facilitation for students, online verification facility, online all duplicate documents, online registration of examiners and supervisory staff, availability of informative videos for students and teachers, availability of online results of all examinations, and availability of correction forms, he said.

The Chairman said that his Board was also offering an E-academy to facilitate the students, especially in remote areas of District Tharparkar first time in history.

The CM was told that to promote the co-curricular activities, the Board made model papers of SSC and HSC availability on its website and also launched official Social Media to facilitate the Students of far-flung areas of District Tharparkar on the step. “The Board has also established an information desk which ensures the availability of updated information desk day to day for Students and all stakeholders”.

The CM was told that the Board has established a Facilitation Center (One-Window operation) and created a Complaint portal for the quick redressal of grievances of students. It was pointed out that the demand for unnecessary documents from the students was waived. He directed all educational boards to switch to online procedures, citing the time-consuming, labour-intensive, and error-prone nature of manual handling.

He directed the school education department to prepare a plan to provide students with both hard and soft copies of textbooks.