Banned polythene bags seized in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Feb 11 (APP): The Environment Protection Department (EPA) carried out an inspection drive across the district under the supervision of Assistant Director

Environment Osama Majid.

According to an EPA spokesperson, 30 inspections were carried out during the campaign. Environmental violations were found at five locations. The department issued four notices and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000, which was recovered on the spot.

During a special campaign against banned polythene bags, the EPA conducted 10 inspections and seized 50 kilograms of banned bags.

The spokesperson said strict action would continue against those violating environmental laws to ensure a clean and healthy environment in the district.