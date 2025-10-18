Bangladeshi investors eager to invest in agri, trade sectors of Balochistan: Governor

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 18 (APP): Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, on Saturday said that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two brotherly Muslim countries and both have deep and cordial relations.

He said this while talking to Deputy Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan Muhammad Saqib Sadaqat.

The Governor said that it was gratifying that Bangladeshi investors were eager to invest in the agriculture and trade sectors in Balochistan.

While mentioning the lucrative investment opportunities for Bangladeshi investors in Balochistan, he highlighted sectors such as agriculture, minerals, energy and infrastructure development, and said that there were excellent opportunities to increase mutual trade between Balochistan and Bangladesh by focusing on the agriculture, fisheries and manufacturing sectors.

He said that it was a fact that Bangladesh had a lot of experience in small cottage industries and we could get better guidance to ensure the participation of women in economic activities in Pakistan.

“Women constitute more than half of our population, and it is essential for them to create new employment opportunities in trade”, he said.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that the strategy of new cultural exchange programs according to the new requirements could be more effective in bringing the two regions closer to each other, which would also promote people-to-people contacts and mutual understanding. Pointing out the mutual cooperation in the education sector, the Governor Balochistan said that student exchange, faculty development and curriculum sharing between the universities of Balochistan and Bangladesh were very important. Thus, there is a dire need to benefit from each other’s experiences in disaster management, keeping in mind the risks and concerns of both regions for natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, etc., he added.