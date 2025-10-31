Bangladesh delegation visits CSA to promote regional cooperation, shared learning

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):A high-level delegation from the government of Bangladesh visited the Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore, reaffirming the spirit of friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh – two Muslim nations committed to excellence in governance, integrity as well as public service.

The delegation was led by His Excellency Prof. Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Emeritus Professor at Western Sydney University (Australia) and Special Assistant (State Minister), other members included Dr. K. M. Kabir-ul-Islam, former Senior Secretary, government of Bangladesh; Dr. Muhammad Sharif-ul-Islam, former Senior Secretary, government of Bangladesh; Mr. Junaayed Masrur Khan, Entrepreneur; Dr. Muhammad Mizan-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh; and Mr. Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary, Director General (South Asia & SAARC).

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Anisuzzaman delivered a lecture on “Justice: From Local to Global – Can Islam Guide Public Administrators?” to 136 probationary officers of the 53rd Common Training Programme (CTP) and faculty members of the CSA. He highlighted the Islamic principles of justice (Adl), equity (Qist), and trust (Amanah) as the moral foundations of good governance and effective public service. He reminded the probationers that, as future civil servants, they bear the responsibility to serve the nation selflessly, uphold public trust, and ensure justice and fairness for all citizens, a duty rooted in faith, integrity, and commitment to national service.

Director General CSA, Farhan Aziz Khawaja welcomed the delegation and noted that such visits promote regional collaboration and mutual learning in areas such as civil service training, leadership development, and policy innovation. He emphasized that Pakistan and Bangladesh can build enduring partnerships through faculty exchanges, joint training programs, and research initiatives contributing to regional peace and institutional excellence.

Souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation. The Bangladeshi delegation expressed deep satisfaction over the warm hospitality and professional engagement at CSA, commending the Academy’s commitment to nurturing ethical, service-oriented, and competent public officers.