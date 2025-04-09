33.2 C
Ban on bathing in rivers, canals imposed

SARGODHA, Apr 09 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem has imposed Section 144 across the district, enforcing a 30-day ban on bathing in all rivers and canals.
According to the DC office, the decision came in the light of the increasing public activity near water bodies during the summer season, as large numbers of people head to rivers and canals to cool off. However, the trend often results in tragic accidents. “There is a constant risk of drowning incidents during such activities,” the deputy commissioner warned.
