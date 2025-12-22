Balochistan under-training officers visits KP CPO

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP):The under-training officers of the Balochistan provincial service visited the central police office (CPO) in Peshawar.

Upon arrival, they were received by Additional IG Police, Muhammad Ali Babakhel and other senior officials at CPO.

Babakhel briefed them about the working of KP police, structure and services for maintenance of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation thanked Additional IGP and other senior police officers for the extensive briefing.