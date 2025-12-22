Monday, December 22, 2025
HomeDomesticBalochistan under-training officers visits KP CPO
Domestic

Balochistan under-training officers visits KP CPO

7
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP):The under-training officers of the Balochistan provincial service visited the central police office (CPO) in Peshawar.
Upon arrival, they were received by Additional IG Police, Muhammad Ali Babakhel and other senior officials at CPO.
Babakhel briefed them about the working of KP police, structure and services for maintenance of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The delegation thanked Additional IGP and other senior police officers for the extensive briefing.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan