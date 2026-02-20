Balochistan speaker terms resolution on assembly seats crucial for fair representation

QUETTA, Feb 20 (APP): Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Captain (Retired) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai, has termed as highly significant a resolution seeking to increase Balochistan’s representation in both the provincial and national assemblies. He stressed that serious and effective measures are essential to ensure the province’s genuine representation.

The resolution, tabled by Member of the Provincial Assembly Asghar Ali Tareen in Balochistan Assembly, argues that Balochistan despite being the largest province by area and facing longstanding developmental challenges, remains underrepresented in legislative forums.

The proposal calls for raising the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 85, and increasing the province’s representation in the National Assembly from 20 to 28 seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Achakzai emphasized that if provincial assembly seats are to be increased, consideration should also be given to raising the total to 90 seats rather than limiting it to 85. He maintained that a more substantial increase would help ensure more effective and equitable representation for the people of Balochistan.

The resolution comes amid ongoing discussions about representation, governance, and equitable resource allocation for the province, which continues to grapple with infrastructure gaps, economic underdevelopment, and geographic challenges due to its vast size.

Supporters of the resolution argue that enhanced representation in both the provincial and national assemblies would strengthen Balochistan’s voice in legislative decision-making and contribute to addressing its unique socio-economic issues more effectively.