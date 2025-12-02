Balochistan revives 164 Basic Health Units in 20 months: CM Sarfraz Bugti

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 02 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced on Tuesday that more than 164 previously inactive Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province have been reactivated over the past 20 months, marking a significant milestone in the government’s health sector reforms.

Sarfraz Bugti said the initiative has expanded access to primary healthcare services, particularly for rural and underserved communities that have long struggled with limited medical facilities.

According to official estimates, the restored BHUs will provide outpatient services to more than 100,000 patients annually, offering immediate and reliable care at the neighborhood and village levels.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister linked improved service delivery and governance to broader stability in the province. “Without strengthening service delivery and governance, it is impossible to win the war against terrorism,” he wrote, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing institutional effectiveness.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the revival of BHUs reflects the administration’s priorities in uplifting the standard of living for the people of Balochistan.

He assured that similar initiatives will continue, with reforms in healthcare forming part of a larger agenda to strengthen governance and improve public services across the province.