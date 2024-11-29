Balochistan receives first winter rain

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 29 (APP): Quetta along with other parts of Balochistan received first winter rain on Friday which turned weather pleasant and cold.

According to report, Mastung, Dasht, Kalat, Chaman and other areas of the province received rain.

Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of drizzle/light rain and light snow over mountains forecast for Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Musakhail, Chagai, Kalat and Khuzdar.

Whereas, partly cloudy conditions with light rain/ drizzle would prevail in Gwadar, Panjgur and Kech (Turbat), Washuk districts during next 24 Hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at4.0 degree centigrade and 1.5 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday. Rain occurred in: Chaman (1.5mm)