Balochistan launches Rs. 16 Bln RISE Program to empower youth, marginalized communities

QUETTA, Oct 06 (APP):Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan announced that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to create meaningful employment opportunities for the youth.

He emphasized that a series of transformative programs are underway to enhance skills, build capacity, and provide dignified livelihoods across the province.

He made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Resilience, Integration, and Socio-Economic Empowerment (RISE) Program, organized by the Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP).

Shakeel Qadir Khan added that the RISE Program is designed to uplift youth and marginalized communities by addressing poverty, unemployment, economic exclusion, and environmental challenges. The initiative aims to foster a peaceful, empowered, and prosperous society.

In the first phase, this program is being launched simultaneously at a cost of Rs. 3.5 billion in six districts of Balochistan namely Gwadar, Panjgur, Awaran, Turbat, Kharan, and Washuk.

It will subsequently be expanded to the remaining districts of Balochistan in a phased manner.

The program has a total budget of Rs. 16 billion, under which more than 300,000 households will be organized, and the message of peace and brotherhood will be conveyed door-to-door.

An intensive effort will be made to bring positive change to these districts by designating over 900 young men and women as ‘Change Agents’. Similarly, 180 Local Development Organizations are being strengthened to promote harmony and unity in the society.

He stated that through this program, employment opportunities are being provided for 57,000 households. Skills and employment opportunities are being offered to approximately more than 4,000 youth. In addition, in collaboration with Akhuwat, 12,000 youth will be given access to small loans.

“These are the economic measures that will lead these districts from poverty to a new destination of prosperity, which is the long-cherished dream of the people of Balochistan,” he remarked.

He added that this program supports community-led development through mechanisms like social accountability, improved access to basic social services, comprehensive poverty eradication, and better livelihoods by synchronizing community action with local public sector planning and financing.

Furthermore, the provincial government has recruited 14,000 teachers across the province, resulting in the activation of 3,200 schools. An additional 1,800 new schools will be opened, with 700 already functional. The provincial government has also reactivated 164 non-functional Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the province. These steps will help restore confidence between the public and the government.

The chief secretary said that the provincial government is initiating new projects to improve the standard of living for people across the province.

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to launching new initiatives that improve the standard of living across Balochistan, emphasizing that community-led development and coordinated governance are key to sustainable progress.