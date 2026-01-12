Balochistan launches first-ever paperless, merit-based online recruitment in Finance Department

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 12 (APP):Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced the launch of a historic recruitment initiative, marking the first time in the province’s history that government appointments will be made through a fully online, paperless system strictly based on merit.

In a message shared on social media platform X, CM Bugti reaffirmed his unequivocal promise to the people of Balochistan that the government jobs will neither be sold nor influenced by corruption, nepotism, or favoritism.

He emphasized that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to restore public trust and ensure transparent governance.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti added that, in fulfillment of this commitment, the government is further strengthening transparency mechanisms across the province. As part of this effort, online recruitment for 111 vacant posts in the Finance Department has been initiated purely on merit and without any paperwork—an unprecedented move in Balochistan’s administrative history.

He described the initiative as a historic step toward eliminating corruption and advancing institutional reforms. Under the new recruitment system, candidates will undergo online testing, and their qualifications and competencies will be evaluated in a transparent manner. Successful candidates will be issued appointment letters within one hour of completing the process, ensuring swift and merit-based hiring.

The chief minister said that the Finance Department has been selected to pilot this reform, which will be gradually extended to all other government departments in Balochistan. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability through the use of modern technology.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further added that such initiatives will continue at every level to empower youth and ensure that deserving individuals receive their rightful opportunities.