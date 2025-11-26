Balochistan IG reaffirms citizens’ safety as top priority, crackdown on criminals intensifies

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 26 (APP):Inspector General of Balochistan Police, Muhammad Tahir, has reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the force’s foremost priority.

He emphasized that police operations against criminal elements have been intensified across the province in recent days.

Officials reported that police units across all ranges of Balochistan demonstrated strong performance during multiple actions carried out over the past week.

Acting on the IG’s special directives, targeted operations were conducted in several districts, focusing on wanted and absconding suspects, repeat offenders, motorcycle thieves and street-snatchers, drug traffickers and individuals storing illegal weapons and ammunition.

Authorities confirmed that several suspects linked to criminal incidents have been arrested, with investigations now underway.

Individuals nominated in multiple cases, including murder and previously unsolved homicide cases, were apprehended.

A significant cache of weapons and prohibited items was seized during the operations.

IG Muhammad Tahir reiterated the police force’s dedication to maintaining peace and security across Balochistan:

“All available resources are being utilized to provide citizens with a crime-free environment. The crackdown on criminal elements will continue until lawlessness is eliminated.”

The Balochistan Police has committed to curb crime, dismantle networks of offenders, and restore public confidence in law enforcement.