Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langu visits ration packing unit

QUETTA, Apr 10 (APP):Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday visited the ration packing unit which was announced by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for 0.1 million families.

On the occasion, Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a briefing regarding the distribution of ration, apprising that ration packets had been distributed in 10 districts so far.

“Ration packing and distribution work is going on day and night. The PDMA staff and officers are monitoring all ration units,” DG PDMA Naseer Nasir said.

Senior SMBR Roshan Ali Sheikh said that the ration was being delivered to the deputy commissioners of all districts, who then distribute the ration to the beneficiaries of their respective districts.

He said that ration distribution was being monitored at the district level as well. Mir Ziaullah Langu said the process of purchasing and distributing of ration had been started immediately after the announcement made by the chief minister.

He said that the quality and quantity of ration were being continuously monitored. The administration of all the districts was fully cooperating to make the distribution process transparent, the DG PDMA said.