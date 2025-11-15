Balochistan govt to intensify measures to protect endangered wildlife in province’s National Parks

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 15 (APP): On the special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Department of Forests and Wildlife on Saturday has launched urgent measures to safeguard rare animals and birds in the province’s national parks, particularly Takatu and Hazarganji-Chiltan National Park.

The emergency response was triggered after reports revealed that rare species in these parks were under severe threat due to drought and acute water scarcity. CM Bugti immediately took notice and instructed officials to increase water supply and intensify monitoring efforts.

Following the Chief Minister’s orders, the Forest and Wildlife Department has mobilized staff to work around the clock.

Sharifuddin Baloch, Chief Conservator of the Balochistan Forest and Wildlife said that personnel are carrying water by hand across difficult and inaccessible routes to reach ponds and reservoirs, ensuring a continuous supply for wildlife.

He said that the teams are stationed in the parks day and night, dedicated to securing water access through every possible means.

Monitoring, cleaning, and refilling of water points are being conducted as continuous 24-hour operations.

In light of the emergency, Sharifuddin, Chief Conservator of the Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department, appealed to the public for support.

He urged the citizens visiting the national parks for recreation or picnics to cooperate fully with staff, stressing that the protection of rare wildlife is a shared responsibility.

Sharif Baloch emphasized that the survival of the natural environment depends on community participation alongside government efforts.