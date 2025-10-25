Balochistan govt to establish dedicated female dental care centers across Province

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 25 (APP):Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi announced a major initiative to establish Female Dental Care Centers throughout the province, aimed at providing women with safe, accessible, and high-quality dental healthcare services.

Speaking during her visit to the Dental Section of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Buledi emphasized that a healthy smile is a symbol of confidence and well-being for women—an outcome this initiative seeks to promote.

The plan includes the establishment of Female Dental Care Centers in Quetta and all divisional headquarters across Balochistan. These centers will be operate under the supervision of qualified Lady Dental Surgeons to offer modern treatment techniques and preventive care.

Provide dental health awareness programs tailored specifically for women Dr Rubaba Buledi noted that these facilities will not only improve individual health but also empower women to safeguard the dental well-being of their families and children.

During her visit, Dr Rubaba Buledi praised the staff of Civil Hospital’s Dental Section for their dedication, cleanliness standards, and commitment to treating female patients despite resource constraints.

She also lauded the establishment of the Executive Dental Clinic and the availability of modern equipment, acknowledging the leadership of the Principal and Vice Principal of the Dental College.

Dr Rubaba Buledi concluded by reaffirming the Balochistan government’s commitment to advancing women’s health, welfare, and social well-being through practical and inclusive initiatives.

“We are working toward a healthier, more empowered future for the women of Balochistan,” she noted.